SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — April is the start of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania, hundreds of children suffered at the hands of an abuser last year. Each pinwheel planted on the lawn of the Lackawanna Courthouse represents one of those children.

“Brings such awareness to a very, very dark sensitive topic and there’s no excuse for child abuse and we want our children should know we hear then we see them,” said Vanessa Vergnetti Thomas, community council member.

“Each pinwheel planted today, there’s 518, represents a child served by the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA in 2022 the pinwheel symbolizes a carefree, happy nature of childhood,” explained Marsha Pigga, Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Center.

The eye-catching display serves as a very solemn reminder.

“I just want everybody when they drive by to see the beauty of the pinwheel but know that the cause is so deep,” Vergetti Thomas added.

Pigga says everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe.

If you know of a child being abused, please call the child hotline at 1-800-932-0313 or your local police department.