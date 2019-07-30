“Pink Lady Bandit” Arrested

(WCNC/NBC News) A woman dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” is in custody in North Carolina, accused of a multi-state bank robbery spree.

The FBI has identified the woman as 35 year-old Circe Baez. Baez and her alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, appeared before a judge Monday morning.

They are accused of committing four bank robberies along the East Coast this month, including two in North Carolina: Ayden and Hamlet.

The manager of the Charlotte Speedway Inn and Suites says he helped authorities make the arrest. Omar Imam said after they showed him a photo of the people they were looking for, he directed them to the room where the suspects were staying.

Imam said while negotiating by phone with the pair who were inside the room, authorities assured them their pet would be safe.

“They were kind of concerned about, ‘Oh, we have dogs in our room, so we don’t want any harm done to their dog’,” Imam said.