‘Pink Ivory Salon’ one year in business

ASHLAND, SCHUYIKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Succeeding you goals one year at a time!

A Schuyikill County woman opened up a salon with her daughter in 2017 while fighting cancer.

Saturday afternoon Pink Ivory Salon celebrated their one year being in business. Janine Lucas is also cancer-free and a three-time survivor of non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. Her salon see around two dozen clients a week, anywhere from nail painting and hair cuts.

To celebrate she held the first cancer-free festival in Ashland this afternoon.

“It’s fabulous! It was a long hard struggle but we made it. We finally made it,” said Janine Lucas.

“With all of her sickness I just didn’t think it was ever going to open honestly. But, we got there and it’s so successful and I am so happy,” said Taylor Lucas, Janine’s Daughter.

Pink Ivory Salon’s mission is not only to help elephants but also cancer patients. They are in need of wigs, head covers, and knitted hats.

To see their FaceBook page click here.