Pine Grove man sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Monday, 38-year-old Brett Lamar Heinbach of Pine Grove, PA was sentenced to 97 months, or more than eight years behind bars and four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors say the crimes took place between March 8th and April 9th of 2016 where they say Heinbach conspired with others to distribute meth in Schuylkill County.

They also say he possessed multiple guns at the time, one of which having its serial number removed.