Kulpmont man hikes 1,000 miles in honor of 9/11

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kulpmont resident just completed a 1,000-mile hike through the Appalachian Mountains.

70-year-old Walter Lutz started his journey in May at Clingmans Dome, North Carolina and completed the hike Wednesday in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County at mile marker 1200.3 on PA Route 501.







Photos Courtesy of Walter Lutz

Lutz came up with the idea to pay tribute to first responders who perished in the 9/11 attacks and to raise money for the Kulpmont Fire Department to get a new fire truck. The goal is $25,000 and so far he’s helped raise $5,300.

Lutz faced many challenges on the way, including a run-in with bears, an injury, and getting COVID a second time

Despite the physical and mental challenges, he says it was all worth it and doesn’t come close to what first responders sacrifice for us.

