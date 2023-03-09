HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plane crash in Florida left four dead on Tuesday, one of the victims had local ties in the NEPA area.

Four bodies were recovered from Lake Hartridge in Florida following an in-air collision between two small airplanes. One of the people who lost their life in the crash was well-known to the local aviation community.

“On one to ten, he was a 12 and the best thing I can tell you about Louie is everybody wanted to fly with him,” stated Mike Marsicano, a retired airline pilot.

78-year-old Louis Defazio was a long-time pilot and instructor who was frequently seen taking off out of wyoming valley airport.

“He was well known up through the Wilkes-barre area, up through Lackawanna County, Hazleton, Schuylkill County. Everybody wanted to fly with him. Everybody knew Lou DeFazio,” explained Marsicano.

The beloved pilot was also a united states airforce veteran with a diverse history in aviation.

“I knew him for 50 years. And we both flew here out of Hazleton airport a long-time ago. He flew corporate as I did. We flew helicopters together when I was in the state police. I gave him his helicopter license,” expressed Marsicano.

Times Leader Media Group

Marsicano says his ability to teach went above and beyond.

“If you were a student pilot, you wanted to fly with him. He was the best. He was that good,” said Marsicano.

Many area pilots can thank DeFazio for their success.

“So many great pilots come out of this area. So many great pilots. Lou DeFazio had a lot to do with that,” stated Marsicano.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the national transportation safety board and the federal aviation administration according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office