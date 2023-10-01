BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A plane in Bradford County was downed Saturday afternoon and the pilot escaped the experience unscathed according to first responders.

Crews were called to the area of Woodside Road in the area of Monroe/Towanda Township line for the report of a downed airplane, according to a post from the Monroe Hose Company.

First responders tell 28/22 News the pilot of the aircraft below made it out safely and no one was injured.

Image Courtesy of Ashley Hollenback

At this time, there is no indication as to what caused the plane to be upside down.