SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The pilot in Saturday’s deadly helicopter crash in Springfield is now identified.

According to the Springfield Post of OSP, the preliminary investigation shows Isaac Lee Santos, 36, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania was operating the helicopter near I-70 in Clark County on Saturday, July 29, around noon. It is believed by authorities that the pilot lost control, crashed into a field, taking the power lines down onto all lanes of I-70.

Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP reports only seven vehicles on the interstate were reportedly involved in “minor” crashes. At this time, law enforcement says no other injuries were reported.

July 29 (ODOT) July 30 (ODOT)

After the highway was closed for numerous hours, traffic is back and moving following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.