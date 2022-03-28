SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least three people have died and 24 were injured in a chain reaction crash involving more than 50 vehicles on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

A snow squall is being blamed for the wreck, it took many drivers by surprise.

The county is declaring this a mass casualty incident.

Eyewitness News spoke with a crash victim who was moving across the country and got caught in the deadly pile-up. She has the story.

Four days before the deadly snow squall hit Schuylkill County.

Lisa and Roger Matthews packed their belongings into a u-haul and left Austin, TX with their two dogs Fergus and Jordy and Lisa’s sister.

They were headed for a new life in coastal Maine, with plans to open an electric bike shop.

Roger put the dogs in his car and pulled the trailer, Lisa and her sister followed in Lisa’s car.

About 1700 miles from home, Lisa watched her husband and the trailer disappear into a cloud of white

“At first it was just barely snowing and then it seemed within two or three minutes it just became like a whiteout,” said Lisa Matthews, crash victim from Austin, Tx.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning a heavy snow squall swallowed I-81 in Foster Township, causing a 50-vehicle pile-up on I-81 north near the Hegins exit.

“Some people were able to self-extricate from their vehicles, there were some rescues involved, there was also fire involved with one commercial vehicle which may have extended to several,” said John Matz, Schuylkill County EMA Director.

Lisa and her husband were separated in the wreckage.

“I couldn’t see his car and um i was afraid he was dead, and my sister was afraid that he was dead too and our dogs,” said Lisa Matthews, crying.

But then she spotted him amid the fire and smoke carrying Fergus, another man was helping carry Jordy.

“Apparently they had to pull the three of them out through my husband’s windshield,” said Matthews.

Fergus wound up with a pretty big gash. But they’re all okay.

“The dogs were there, and they didn’t know what happened. We have the tail of a truck in our front window. I heard what i thought was my wife’s voice screaming, and i could just picture her..crying that rig sitting on top of her car,” said Roger, crash victim.

Schuylkill County Emergency Services bussed crash victims to Goodwill Hose Company in Minersville where the red cross set up a unification center. They helped arrange rides and overnight accomodations.

“Everyone here has been so sweet all the first responders and everyone that helped us all day long,” said Matthews,

Lisa and Roger got a rental car so they can take the dogs to an emergency vet. The red cross is helping them find accomodations that allow dogs. The red cross put about 14 people in hotel rooms Monday night.