SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 northbound is closed at exit 112/Hegins after a multi-vehicle accident.







The crash happened sometime before 11:00 Monday morning near mile marker 116. 511PA.com reports that all lanes are closed on I-81 northbound between exits 116 and 119.









The number of cars involved has not been disclosed. This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information as it becomes available.