Pike County to receive over $5 million in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 relief

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pike County will be receiving $5,040,047 in funding from the CARES Act which provides federal funding for economic security and relief in response to COVID-19.

The funding will be used to cover expenses due to COVID-19 from March 1st to December 30th of 2020. The county is waiting on its application to be approved before they receive the funding.

Pike County officials say they are creating a way for local businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits to apply for funds once there is an agreement and the funds become available. In the mean time, those seeking funds may also sign up for notifications from the same website to be alerted when funds are available.