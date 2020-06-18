Breaking News
Police investigating motorcycle and car collision in Scranton
Coronavirus

Pike County to receive over $5 million in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 relief

News
Posted: / Updated:
Pike County Courthouse Expanding_20160624222207

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pike County will be receiving $5,040,047 in funding from the CARES Act which provides federal funding for economic security and relief in response to COVID-19.

The funding will be used to cover expenses due to COVID-19 from March 1st to December 30th of 2020. The county is waiting on its application to be approved before they receive the funding.

Pike County officials say they are creating a way for local businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits to apply for funds once there is an agreement and the funds become available. In the mean time, those seeking funds may also sign up for notifications from the same website to be alerted when funds are available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos