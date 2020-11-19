Pike County road closed Friday Nov. 20 to Monday Nov. 23

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT tells Eyewitness News that SR 1017 will be closed from Friday Nov. 20 to Monday Nov. 23 for emergency repairs to a pipe.

PennDOT offers these detours:

Northbound, towards Milrift:

Delaware Dr. (SR 1017) left onto Avenue C which turns into Mountain Avenue E, then a Left onto Mountain Ave, at the light turn right onto route 6 West, right onto Cummins Hill Rd, right onto Bluestone Boulevard, the detour will end at Milrift.

Southbound, towards Matamoras:

Bluestone Boulevard, left onto Cummins Hill Rd, left onto route 6 East, the detour will end in Matamoras where Delaware Dr. intersects with route 6 East.

PENNDOT ENGINEERING DISTRICT 4-0 | COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE