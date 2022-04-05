PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A murder trial scheduled to begin Tuesday, came to a halt when the defendant entered a guilty plea.

According to Pike County District Attorney (DA) Ray Tonkin, homicide suspect Ryan Paige, 32, of Porter Township pleaded guilty to charges of murder in the 3rd degree, attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

Tonkin says Paige pleaded guilty to shooting into his father’s home, on the morning of April 1, killing his father Ronald and attempting to kill Nicole Gencarelli, who he lived with along with two children.

Paige pleaded guilty as opposed to facing a trial by jury, with Pike County President Judge Chelak presiding, Tonkin said.

Paige faces a maximum sentence of 62 years and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, June 24.