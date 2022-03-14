Pike County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn production

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County man who pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography production was sentenced on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Jerald Ungerer, 34, formerly of Milford, was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

Officials say upon his release from prison, Ungerer will be supervised by a probation officer for a period of 10 years.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Ungerer previously pleaded guilty in October 2021, after admitting to producing multiple videos and images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In March of 2020, police obtained a search warrant for Ungerer’s home in Pike County. Investigators say, multiple computer hard drives and other electronic devices were collected and all contained child pornography, much of it was produced by Ungerer.