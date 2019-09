PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County man is in jail after police say he received marijuana in the mail.

Investigators say Artur Verbitsky was mailed pot from Oregon. Undercover investigators say they saw Verbitsky pick up the drugs from the Post Office. When they pulled him over, Troopers say they found 20-pounds of marijuana.

Verbitsky is now behind bars on $50,000 bail.