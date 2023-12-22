MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Carbon, Monroe, and Pike Counties have banded together to combat the fentanyl crisis.

At their meeting on Wednesday, December 20, the Pike County Commissioners announced their participation in a tri-county public awareness campaign aimed at teens, young adults, and the senior population.

The tagline of the campaign is “Fentanyl Stops Here.”

Using billboards, social media, and presentations, the goal of the campaign is to educate the community about the dangers of fentanyl and increase awareness about the resources and services available within the county, such as access to NARCAN, training, drug disposal programs, and drug and alcohol treatment programs.

According to Shannon Wisniewski, Milford Outpatient Supervisor, Carbon, Monroe, Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc., there have been 51 overdose-related deaths in Pike County. Of those deaths, fentanyl was attributed to approximately 92%.

Information on the campaign can be found on, the campaign website. Users can sign up for the monthly newsletter to stay up to date on training, events, where to get NARCAN, and more.

Pike County was among the first counties in Pennsylvania to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers for their role in the nationwide epidemic.

As a result of the litigation, Pike County was part of a settlement in the Commonwealth resulting in an anticipated annual allocation of funds over 18 years. Money from this litigation will be used to pay for the public awareness campaign.

Visit www.wefightfentanyl.org to join the fight against fentanyl.