MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes.

Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop.

All resource parents must:

Be 21 years old or older

Be a United States citizen

Obtain criminal history clearances, child abuse clearances, and FBI clearances

Pass a physicals exam, proving that they are disease free and able to handle stress

Able to manage family life and finances

Prove their patience and understanding toward children

Gain 6 hours of training

“Being a resource parent is a very rewarding experience. Resource parents have the opportunity to make a real difference in a child’s life, at a time when they truly need it,” said Carla Brown, Resource Parent Coordinator.

Resource parents will be trained by C&Y staff and will receive a daily stipend for each child in their care.

Anyone interested in participating in the program should call (570) 296-3446.