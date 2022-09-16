MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes.
Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop.
All resource parents must:
- Be 21 years old or older
- Be a United States citizen
- Obtain criminal history clearances, child abuse clearances, and FBI clearances
- Pass a physicals exam, proving that they are disease free and able to handle stress
- Able to manage family life and finances
- Prove their patience and understanding toward children
- Gain 6 hours of training
“Being a resource parent is a very rewarding experience. Resource parents have the opportunity to make a real difference in a child’s life, at a time when they truly need it,” said Carla Brown, Resource Parent Coordinator.
Resource parents will be trained by C&Y staff and will receive a daily stipend for each child in their care.
Anyone interested in participating in the program should call (570) 296-3446.