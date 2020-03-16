Pike County Agency on Aging cancels all programs at senior centers

Live Now
PA Department of Health Coronavirus Update
LORDS VALLEY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pike County Agency on Aging has canceled all programs at their Senior Centers to limit the risk of COVID-19 spread.

This includes all activities and all scheduled appointments. Their Blooming Grove center and Lackawaxen Center (Wednesdays only) will be available for pickup meals by appointment only.

To minimize risk of exposure to people who receive meals from the Home Delivered Meal program, they are reducing their program to one day delivery to each area for meals.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the main office at 570-775-5550.

