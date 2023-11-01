SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You could head down to the farm for what may be the ultimate way to recycle your Halloween pumpkins. Starting Wednesday, you can drop off your pumpkins at the Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown.

They make fine dining for the swine at the farm as Sunshine and Mercury could be seen chowing down on the fall treat.

You can drop off pumpkins at the Farm Administration Building Parking through November 18.

It’s important to know, they’re taking only plain, undecorated whole or carved pumpkins. Painted pumpkins or other wax and stick decorations can be harmful to the animals.

Otis, Mercury, and Sunshine are grateful for the gourmet meal.