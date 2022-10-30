HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are back in a Luzerne County neighborhood trying to determine what led to a double-fatal plane crash this weekend.

On Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) joined the investigation in Hanover Township along Saint Mary’s Road.

An NTSB spokesperson says the plane that crashed Saturday just three minutes after departing Wyoming Valley Airport was a 2020 experimental, amateur-built airplane.

It flew 750 feet above the ground before impact.

Eyewitness News also learned the pilot somehow freed themself and impacted the tail of the plane before plummeting to the ground.

The NTSB is now trying to piece together what went wrong.

“We’re going to be on scene collecting perishable evidence, witness statements, pieces of the aircraft, collecting video footage that may have been taken,” Air Safety Inspector with the NTSB Lynn Spencer said.

“I guess there was a shoe somewhere along my property so they came looking for that and other than that there hasn’t been much,” said Cameron Cipriani of Hanover Township.

The NTSB spokesperson says a preliminary report on the crash will likely be available within two weeks, but a factual report and probable cause will take about a year or longer.

She also said information about the victims will have to come from local authorities, but so far they have not released any.