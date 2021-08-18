Piece of history returned to Pioneer City

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After more than 12 years a piece of history is returned to the Pioneer City just in time for the Pioneer Nights Community Festival.

“We bought this caboose in Vermont twelve years ago. And we have been waiting for this moment for twelve years. Trying to find the right circumstances, and the right condition, and the right placement. And we found it. It’s right here by city hall. It’s very important for Carbondale because it is a D & H caboose,” explains Robert Powell who is President of the Carbondale Historial Society, “the D & H came to life in Carbondale, 200 years ago. And so it is part of our history, and we are bringing it up to date, and it is part of our current Pioneer days celebration. So we are uniting our past history and our present activities in town.”

“The foundation of the Pioneer City is our people. And most of our people have lineage that dates back to the railroad. The first million-dollar corporation in the united states was here in Carbondale. It was the D & H railroad. So there are a lot of roots, and there are a lot of ties to that amongst our families now. And we’re proud of our people, and our people are proud of our history, so it’s important because of that,” said Carbondale City Clerk Michele Bannon.

“It’s a good bridge of our past to our future through generations. It certainly is going to be one of our attractions in our seven parks throughout our city,” said Brian Durkin who works with the Carbondale Parks and Recreation office.

“We also will get steps into it appropriately. It can be used for small meetings and community groups. We regard it as an all-purpose vehicle, with a very distinguished past leading to our future,” said Powell.

The city plans to have a visitor’s center inside the 100-year-old caboose, Pioneer Nights begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday. For more information about the event visit the Carbondale Pioneer Nights page.