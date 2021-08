DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for information on suspects they say may be involved in a string of thefts.

The suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to thefts that police say occurred at the Best Buy on Viewmont Drive on June 28. Police say the group may be involved in a larger ring of thefts.

Anyone with information on any of the individuals is asked to contact Detective Gerrity at 570-348-4139.