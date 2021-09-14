Pictures: Local pastry chef to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pastry chef Hunter Roof, of the Poconos, is competing on the newest season of Food Network’s Halloween Wars.

Pa Live! host Chris Bohinski interviewed him Tuesday before the show’s debut, which is set for September 19th.









Roof specializes in cake and using sugar to create beautiful and edible creations. He says it’s always been his dream to be on the Food Network, so he is so happy that he has achieved it.

“I started doing for people for friends and family at the age of 12. And then I went to culinary school, actually, I went to Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. And from there I just kept going with cakes, sugar art, chocolate art,” Roof says.

He tells us that no one else in his family bakes. Roof is originally from York, Pennsylvania, but he currently works at the Kalahari Resorts in the Poconos.

“I currently work as the pastry supervisor at the Kalahari Resorts here in the Pocono mountains. We have many different restaurants and other outlets where you can get a dessert made right by me,” Roof said.

Roof says he is so grateful that he got to be a part of the competition.

“I am beyond thankful to be able to have been a part of that. It was such a great experience not only being so young and being able to do something of that caliber. So being young and knowing this is what you want to do the rest of your life at such a young age is something I’m truly grateful for as well,” Roof said.

He can’t say how far he made it in the competition as the show has not aired yet. It can be seen on the Food Network on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. starting this Sunday, September 19th and coming to a conclusion on Halloween.