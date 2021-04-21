Pickup truck running over ducks causes online backlash

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire chief faces backlash online for a security video showing him driving over a group of ducks. But neighbors say the clip doesn’t tell the whole story.

More than 100 people commented on the original post which has now been shared more than 150 times. Making its way to various community groups. Neighbors say it’s hard to see people bash their fire chief online.

“I don’t think it’s right. I mean really.. You know, it was an accident. Like I said, everybody has their opinion. Maybe you should see the whole story before you start commenting and saying negative things about him and all.” said a Girardville community member, Dan Cress

Girardville Fire Chief Frank Zangari became the subject of hundreds of negative Facebook comments after this video was posted on Tuesday.

People recognized his truck driving over three ducks in the street, killing two of them.

Many are calling it animal cruelty, and even tagging the Pennsylvania game commission.

Ron Zangari, who posted the video said, “I was really hoping it was an accidental thing where they ran out under the truck or something like that but it wasn’t. They were in front of the truck for quite a while and I would assume he saw them.”

Zangari claims he didn’t intend to ‘crucify’ his cousin by posting the clip from his security camera on Facebook.

“He would know that they were here, so I just wanted to make everybody aware that ducks are here and to please slow down. This time it was a couple of ducks, maybe next time it would be somebody’s dog or…”, stated Ron Zangari.

Ron says the ducks are part of the neighborhood. He and some other neighbors feed them every day. He questioned why frank didn’t stop immediately.

The Chief did not want to talk to us, however, his son told us off camera that it was an accident.

Cress, who lives down the street says Frank did come back, “the ducks were buried by the neighbor; it was an accident. The man came back around the block and stopped and then told us that he had hit them. He felt it was like a bump in the road and that was it.”

Cress says Frank is being judged unfairly, “the fire chief — he has done tremendous things for this town and then you have people like that who want to bash his name.”

Frank Zangari has been president of the Schuylkill County Fire Chief’s Association for 30 years. He was chosen for the national fire protection association star scholarship award in 2018 for fire safety education.

Ron says he wanted this to be a lesson for people about the consequences of distracted driving. April happens to be distracted driving month.