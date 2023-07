HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash in Luzerne County caused emergency crews to race to a rollover wreck Friday afternoon.

A pickup truck reportedly rolled over on West County Road in Hollenback Township.

There were reports several people may have been trapped inside the vehicle, but State Police on the scene did not make any official statement about the wreck.

So far there’s no word of any injuries and 28/22 news will have more information as it becomes available.