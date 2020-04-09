PIAA cancels spring sports and winter championships

MECHANICSBURG, PA (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has just announced it is cancelling all remaining Winter and Spring sports for the 2019-2020 school year.

The announcement comes just hours after Governor Tom Wolf announced public schools in the commonwealth would be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi expressed how difficult the decision was. “The Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staff and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education,” Lombardi said in a statement.

The PIAA says its Board of Directors will meet in the next few months to address concerns of member schools.

The Association says it hopes Summer activities can start on July 1, but that an official decision will not be made right now.

“As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect, and perseverance,” said Lombardi.

We are continuing to work this story and get reaction from local student athletes, coaches, and their parents. Check back here for updates.