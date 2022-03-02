PIAA calls girls wrestling an emerging sport, moves closer to sanction

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association has approved girls wrestling as an emerging sport.

Over seven decades of Hanover Area District Champions, not one girl listed.

“It’s just frustrating because we come out and work hard just like all the teams with boys. I think it should be a sport for the girls,” stated Lindsay Snook, a wrestler.

Frustrating because girl’s wrestling is still not sanctioned in Pennsylvania.

“To be sanctioned means the PIAA recognizes your sport. If you’re not sanctioned, it means they don’t recognize it. It’s essentially a club if you’re running any kind of event,” explained Coach Dave Griffith.

Events like the girls wrestling district two finals. Which McKenna Nay took first place in.

“It’s exciting to know that I won it, but since it’s not sanctioned, it’s not that big of a deal I guess. I’m upset, but I’m still proud of myself for getting there,” explained Nay.

“They don’t count for girls’ overall records in the eyes of the PIAA, but in the girl’s eyes, everything counts,” said Griffith.

Griffith started Hanover Area’s Girls Wrestling Team back in November.

“I actually did it as a joke, but now I’m here. I guess I like it a lot,” said Santina Saraka.

“It’s just like proving to other people that the girls can do exactly what the boys can do,” stared Lindsay Snook.

The PIAA just classified girls wrestling as an emerging sport meaning it’s one step closer to being sanctioned.

Griffith is urging anyone who wants to start a girl’s wrestling team to do so. The state needs 100 teams to be sanctioned. He says they currently sit at 35.