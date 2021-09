EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — As the remnants of Ida slam our area with rain, multiple reports of flooding are coming in across the region.

Take a look at this slideshow of flooding and the preparations underway for high water.

Olive Street, Scranton

Solomon Creek, Mountain Top Courtesy: Melissa Barley

West Saint Mary’s road and San Souci Parkway

Cross Valley Expressway, Plains Township

Solomon Creek, Wilkes-Barre

West Saint Mary’s Road and San Souci Parkway, Hanover Township

Dickson City

Rice Township

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, rain totals in our area have been the highest near Pottsville with reports over 4.4 inches and over 3.3 inches in Wilkes-Barre and still climbing.

