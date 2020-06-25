Photo ID cards, driver licenses, and learner’s permits now set to expire July 31

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Thursday that driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits that were scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, will now expire on July 31, 2020.
The new extension follows previous extensions in order to mitigate the COVID-19 effort.
The following are only extended until June 30, 2020 and will not be further extended:
Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.
Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.
Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.PennDOT Press Office