Photo ID cards, driver licenses, and learner’s permits now set to expire July 31

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Thursday that driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits that were scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, will now expire on July 31, 2020.

The new extension follows previous extensions in order to mitigate the COVID-19 effort.

The following are only extended until June 30, 2020 and will not be further extended: