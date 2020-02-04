Phone scams ringing in the new year

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Area law enforcement officials are warning residents to be on alert for several phone scams that are showing up across the region. Investigators say the ultimate goal is to obtain your personal information so they can steal your identity and gain access to your bank accounts or financial resources.

Many of those calls include quotes like this: “Do not disregard this notice and do return the call before we begin with legal proceedings against you thank you!”

Al Ottensman, a resident of Plymouth Township says he got two calls like that. Although he knows he would not be duped, he fears others may be intimated and fall victim to scams.

“People are always doing it especially the elderly,” Ottensman said. “They don’t read the paper or watch you on tv you are always with the D.A. investigating it. Apparently, they don’t watching it and they get scammed.”

Police say the calls intensify around February because it is tax season.

Andy Mehalshick speaks with Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh about what people need to know to protect themselves from scammers.

“I know they are very convincing when they leave a message,” said Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh.

Balogh says he received several calls each day from people who say they were targeted by a phone scammer. Some claim to be from the IRS or the Social Security administration but they are all seeking the same think – your personal information.

“Well certainly personal information about themselves, address, date of birth, social security number because these people who are calling do not have that information,” Balogh said. “They are seeking that information from you. It’s nothing but a scam.”

Detective Balogh advices people to:

Do not give out personal information Do not answer any questions Do call law enforcement Hang up

According to the FBI, scam phone calls rake in hundreds of millions of dollars each year. For more information on how to report a phone call and what to do if you have fallen victim to a scam, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission website.