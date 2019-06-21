Philly oil refinery explodes overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) – Officials say a massive fire burning at a South Philadelphia refinery is contained as of 6:30 Friday morning.

Cell phone video of the initial explosion shows the overnight blast produced a mushroom cloud.

Homes as far away as southern New Jersey felt the explosion. Roads are closed in the areas surrounding the refinery.

There are no reports of any injuries and no word on what caused the explosion and subsequent fire.

The refinery is owned by Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which has a partnership with Sunoco. The oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. eastern seaboard.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.