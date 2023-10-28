POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 25-year-old from Philadelphia has been accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of North Face items in Monroe County.

On October 17th, the Pocono Township Police Department said they were called out to a retail theft at the North Face Outlet Store at the Crossings in Tannersville.

Investigators said they arrived on the scene and spoke to witnesses who said they saw Tamir Hall-Green, a 25-year-old male from Philadelphia, and an unidentified black female fleeing the store with several coats and other clothing items.

Hall-Green and the female were then observed entering a vehicle, and fleeing South on SR611 according to police. An investigation of the vehicle’s registration led officers to discover other retail thefts connected to the same vehicle.

North Face’s loss prevention department provided officers with surveillance footage of three separate retail thefts. All three thefts involved Hall-Green and the female authorities said.

Officials said the estimated value of the stolen items is around $11,200 dollars.

Police ask anyone with information on Hall-Green’s location to call the Pocono Township Police Department at (570) 629-7200.