WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular downtown Wilkes-Barre place to watch the Eagles was packed Sunday night for the big game.

Philly fans flocked to Rodano’s and Franklin’s on Public Square. The site is known for hosting a group called the NEPA Bird Gang.

They watched the Eagles take a 24-14 halftime lead with their hopes still high.

“It actually is amazing. I never felt anything like this before. It is, oh, it just gets your adrenaline going,” said Eagles Fan Lily Cimino.

“Yeah, yeah. The adrenaline is sky-high. We’re ready. Let’s go. We’re going to bring that title back to Philadelphia,” said Chris Walsh, an Eagles Fan from Laurel Run

“The feeling is surreal. We’ve got this. Go birds. Philadelphia, baby. Let’s go!” said Eagles Fan Mike Soricelli.

“We’ve learned that we are a very predominant Eagles bar. So, everybody in the valley is here to root for the Eagles,” said Franklin’s worker Grace Valenzano.

Valenzano says business was booming during Philadelphia’s Championship run.