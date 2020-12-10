Phillip Walters sentenced to life in prison without parole

News
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Phillip Walters, the man who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Haley Lorenzen, on December 30th, 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

  • Haley Lorenzen
  • Phillip Walters at October 2020 trial

Her body was found along the Susquehanna River in the summer of 2019. Police say Walters choked Lorenzen and beat her to death with a hammer, later dumping her in the Susquehanna River.

He has been sentenced based on the following charges:

  • Murder 1st degree (1st degree felony)
  • Murder 3rd degree (felony 1st degree)
  • Strangulation (2nd degree felony)
  • Abuse of corpse (misdemeanor)

He was given credit for time served from January 9, 2019 to December 9, 2020. He must also pay $5,789.15 to the victims compensation fund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos