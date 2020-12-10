Phillip Walters sentenced to life in prison without parole

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Phillip Walters, the man who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Haley Lorenzen, on December 30th, 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Haley Lorenzen

Phillip Walters at October 2020 trial

Her body was found along the Susquehanna River in the summer of 2019. Police say Walters choked Lorenzen and beat her to death with a hammer, later dumping her in the Susquehanna River.

He has been sentenced based on the following charges:

Murder 1st degree (1st degree felony)

Murder 3rd degree (felony 1st degree)

Strangulation (2nd degree felony)

Abuse of corpse (misdemeanor)

He was given credit for time served from January 9, 2019 to December 9, 2020. He must also pay $5,789.15 to the victims compensation fund.