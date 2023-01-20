Philadelphia has lost a legend.

Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.

The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the age of 13 in 1953.

His radio career began in 1960 at WCAM in Camden, New Jersey. Through the years, The Geator has appeared on many Philadelphia and South Jersey radio stations, and was part owner of 1540 WPGR-AM Geator Gold Radio in the 90’s. Blavat also made his mark on TV, with “The Discophonic Scene”, which was syndicated nationally, as well as “On The Air With The Geator”, which aired locally here in Philly.

Jerry also was a constant presence at the Jersey Shore with his nightclub, Memories In Margate, and he was on Atlantic City radio every summer broadcasting from the club. The Geator is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Philadelphia Music Alliance Hall of Fame, and The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame.

Jerry Blavat was 82 years old.