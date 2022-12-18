EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man.

Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Police say he is driving a Gold 2004 Lincoln Navigator with Pennsylvania plate number LSC-4771.

The alert indicates each may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.