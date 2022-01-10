Philadelphia man arrested after string of burglaries, attempted burglaries in Luzerne County convenience stores

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Philadelphia man is facing several charges after a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Luzerne County in the last few weeks.

According to Kingston Police, Danny Lee Haggard of Philadelphia was arrested after a car/foot chase in the early morning hours of January 10, 2022. According to police, police spotted a car in the parking lot of a convenience store in Kingston. The vehicle matched the description of one that had been stolen.

Police observed the driver wearing a yellow reflective jacket, knit hat, gloves and surgical mask which matched the description of the male who allegedly stole the vehicle. The driver left the store and police saw the front door had been smashed. The driver led police on a car and foot chase after the car landed in a Forty Fort yard. The driver exited and began running. Police were able to catch him and arrest him.

It was later determined that Haggard had stolen $2,000 worth of cartons of cigarettes from a West Pittston convenience store in December 2021 and later attempted to break into a Swoyersville convenience store on the same day.

He faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, fleeing, possessing instruments of crime, loitering, and criminal mischief.