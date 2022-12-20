The city of Philadelphia has reached a grim milestone after 500 homicides have been recorded in 2022 so far.

The violence has seen a steady uphill trend since 2016, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

Despite this statistic, the data shows we are in a 7% decrease since this exact time last year.

Philadelphia Police Department

Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Outlaw are scheduled to discuss public safety and gun violence prevention efforts at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.