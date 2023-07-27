Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In light of the recent decisions of the Federal Student Loan Debt Cancellation Program the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is warning students and borrowers of financial aid scams.

PHEAA stated in a release there has been an increase in financial aid scams that can expose people to identity theft and significant financial loss.

“Student loan borrowers are the unfortunate prey of unscrupulous scammers who capitalize on the confusion surrounding loan forgiveness and repayment plans,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, Chairman of the PHEAA Board.

PHEAA says in 2022 scammers stole about $5 billion in student-loan scams by using different modes to communicate with borrowers such as social media, text messages, emails, and phone calls.

“Properly managing that student loan debt is critical to ensuring a life of financial stability, which means protecting themselves from becoming a victim, especially when asked by anyone to provide personal information,” explained James H. Steeley, PHEAA President and CEO.

Scammers are good at posing as government representatives and can go as far as websites and logos look like, as noted in the release.

PHEAA list of red flags borrowers should beware of:

Claiming to be affiliated with your loan servicer or the ED: The company claims to be associated with the ED or a federal loan servicer but does not have your loan details readily available in their system.

The company claims to be associated with the ED or a federal loan servicer but does not have your loan details readily available in their system. Charging upfront fees for free programs or services: Scammers often attempt to charge money for programs and services that borrowers can access for free. Loan forgiveness, loan consolidation, student loan forbearance, and deferment are all provided for free by your federal loan servicer.

Scammers often attempt to charge money for programs and services that borrowers can access for free. Loan forgiveness, loan consolidation, student loan forbearance, and deferment are all provided for free by your federal loan servicer. Requesting to sign a power of attorney: Some consumers have been asked to sign a power of attorney or other third-party authorization so they can make changes to their accounts. Don’t give this power to someone unless you know and trust them.

Some consumers have been asked to sign a power of attorney or other third-party authorization so they can make changes to their accounts. Don’t give this power to someone unless you know and trust them. They pressure you to decide quickly: Scammers might tell you that you only have a limited time to take advantage of an offer or program. Take your time. An honest company will not pressure you to decide quickly. If there’s any doubt, end the conversation and research the company to confirm whether they are legitimate.

Scammers might tell you that you only have a limited time to take advantage of an offer or program. Take your time. An honest company will not pressure you to decide quickly. If there’s any doubt, end the conversation and research the company to confirm whether they are legitimate. They ask you to provide personal information: Consumers reported being asked for their Social Security number, bank information, FSA ID, and StudentAid.gov login information. If you’ve shared your personal information with someone whom you suspect to be a scammer, log in and change your account password as soon as possible. You should also check your account information (contact email, address, and phone number) to make sure it’s still accurate.

Consumers reported being asked for their Social Security number, bank information, FSA ID, and StudentAid.gov login information. If you’ve shared your personal information with someone whom you suspect to be a scammer, log in and change your account password as soon as possible. You should also check your account information (contact email, address, and phone number) to make sure it’s still accurate. Encouraging you to cease communications with your loan servicer: Scammers will often encourage consumers to end communication with their loan servicer. It’s crucial for you to maintain communication with your loan servicer. Avoid any company that urges you to make payments to their company instead of your loan servicer or to stop communicating with your loan servicer.

If believe you may be a victim or targeted by a scammer: