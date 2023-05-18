EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is proud to join the National Safe Boating Council and other boating safety advocates across the nation to celebrate National Safe Boating Week from May 20-26.

For many Pennsylvanians being out on the water is peaceful and relaxing, like a fisherman. However, another may describe it as active and fun, such as a waterskier. Whatever recreation on the water people participate in, it’s always important to remember “safety on the water.”

“With the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend just ahead, signaling the traditional start to Pennsylvania`s summer boating season, now is the time to prepare for a safe and enjoyable time on the water. Whether you plan to go paddling, waterskiing, fishing, or just relaxing on a pontoon boat, National Safe Boating Week is a reminder that every boating adventure should begin with some simple safety steps that can keep you out of trouble so you can focus on having fun.” Laurel Anders, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Boating.

Boaters are encouraged to follow a checklist of basic safety guidelines before and during each boating adventure, including:

Always wear a life jacket

Never boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs

Have a float plan to let someone know when and where you will be boating

Check the weather forecast for storms and high water conditions

Take a boating safety course

Have proper registrations or launch permits for your boat

The legal limit for operating any watercraft in Pennsylvania is .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC), and penalties for boating under the influence are similar to those for drinking and driving on the roadway.

PFBC Waterways Conservation Officers warn those on the water, they will be on patrol throughout the boating season looking for impaired boaters.

For more information on safe boating, taking a safe boating course, and purchasing launch permits, boat registration renewals, and fishing licenses, visit the PFBC website.