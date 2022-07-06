TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Fire tore through homes on a Wyoming County golf course last week, and some pets are still missing.

The fully involved fire occurred Friday on Stone Hedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock Township and burned several homes to the ground.

The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter says seven cats and one dog are missing. You can see what the pets look like on the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

The shelter is asking everyone to keep an eye out and if you spot them contact Griffin Pond at 570-586-3700.