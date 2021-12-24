Pets for Christmas at Camp Papillon in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular Christmas gift for both children and adults is a puppy but a shelter in the Poconos wants to raise awareness about the responsibilities that it comes with.

Camp Papillon says it always sees an uptick in adoptions around this time of year.





The animal shelter loves to see the dogs adopted but says they thoroughly screen the soon-to-be owners on how to handle the pet.

“I think some people, you know, are impulsive about adopting a pet sometimes. So we definitely are always expecting a little bit of influx after the holidays so we just deal with things as they come,” said Maria Zarate, shelter manager at Camp Papillon.

The shelter tells Eyewitness News although they are upset to see a dog surrendered they will always welcome them back and try to find them another home.

If you or someone you know wishes to volunteer at Camp Papillon head over to their website.