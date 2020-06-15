Petition calls for Columbus statue to be removed

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For a second time in days, vandals strike again at the Christopher Columbus statue in Wilkes-Barre. Red paint was found splattered on the statue Monday morning and an empty bottle of acrylic paint was lying on the ground.

Wilkes-Barre police are now conducting a new investigation into who is behind the vandalism. A local DJ is behind the clean-up effort.

Donnie Evans cleared the statue Friday night and was back out Monday to remove the paint. Evans says he did it for the love of the community.

Meanwhile, some in the community say they want to see the statue removed and replaced. An online petition has been going around to remove the statue and put another piece of history in its place… one some say better represents the Black Lives Matter movement.

Instead of seeing the statue vandalized like it has been for a second time in the past 3 days, one local woman wrote a petition to remove the statue. Eyewitness News found out Monday a lot of residents, including those of color, agree with her.

“The crowd creating a physical barricade, actually helped him get to freedom and saved his life that day, and that’s powerful,” said Eileen Dorsey, who started the petition to remove the Columbus statue.

Dorsey has written an online petition to replace the statue with a statue of William Thomas. He escaped from slavery in the 1840s and took refuge in Wilkes-Barre.

“As far as race relations go in Luzerne County it hasn’t always been good, but there are good stories out there that you can tell that weren’t always terrible,” said Henry Hunsinger, a local adjunct history professor.

Thomas was reportedly working at the Phoenix Hotel on River Street when federal agents recognized him and attacked him. Thomas escaped to the Susquehanna River.

“When Thomas got to the river, he was actually wading in the water and he was shot at by the federal marshals. Meanwhile, there was a crowd of black and white residents who physically put themselves in the way of US Marshals who were trying to chase Thomas up-river,” said Eileen Dorsey.

Residents tell Eyewitness News why they agree the statue of Christopher Columbus should be taken down.

“I think it should be taken down.” said Malachi McMillan, a Kingston resident.

When asked, “and all across America too?” Malachi replied “All across, everywhere, nationwide.”

“I think there’s no reason for this statue to be here, this statue, it does nothing it just represents a false piece of history,” said Hailey Wilushewski, a Nanticoke resident.

“It’s pretty much a disrespect to everyone that was enslaved,” said McMillan.

“He was a dangerous person, he came, he took people’s lives, he took their lands, he enslaved them, he raped women, he killed them and they just acted like it was theirs to take to begin with,” said Wilushewski.

One local resident says he wants to see the statue stay.

“Of course I’m Italian descent and I do care about Christopher Columbus but I also care about being equal and doing a proper way of protesting and not doing damage,” said Thom Greco, a local businessman.

Greco says there are options to get a statue for William Thomas built.

“You want to put up a statue, go to city council, get permission, raise the funds and put up a statue. This is our history. This is somebody that we’ve embraced the nation and you don’t have a right to take anything away,” said Greco.

With over 700 signatures Monday night, Eileen Dorsey hopes she can push for a different piece of history to be highlighted on Public Square.

“We need to do more to represent not only the needs of our black neighbors but their amazing contributions to our society,” said Dorsey.