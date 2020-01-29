PETA requests Punxsutawney Phil be replaced by an animatronic groundhog

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – As we are moving closer to Groundhog Day, there are some who wish the most famous groundhog would retire.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, wrote a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

The letter calls on the club to send Punxsutawney Phil to an animal sanctuary.

PETA is recommending an animatronic groundhog that uses weather related instrumentation to determine whether old man winter is going to stick around a little longer.

The group says “gentle, vulnerable, groundhogs are not barometers.”

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website, Phil is kept in a climate controlled environment.

Phil also gets an annual checkup as his care is governed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While the Groundhog Club has not responded to PETA’s request, there is no indication on the club’s website that the famous Punxsutawney Phil will be replaced by a robot.