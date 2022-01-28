PETA: Airline to stop shipping lab monkeys following crash in Central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The international airline that flew monkeys into the U.S is based in Africa. According to PETA, that airline has agreed to stop exporting monkeys for research.

These cynomolgus macaque monkeys are the last animals you’d expect to see in central Pennsylvania. That’s because they’re from Maritius, a small island off the coast of Africa.

“The people who are in the know in the industry were fully aware of what this whole trajectory is, and they said they were flown across by Kenya Airways,” stated Alka Chandna, Vice President, Laboratory Investigations Cases, PETA.

PETA says 100 monkeys to be used for lab experimentation were flown into new york’s Kennedy Airport aboard a Kenya Airways passenger plane.

From there, the monkeys were loaded onto a truck that later crashed on Route 54 near interstate 80 in Valley Township last Friday.

The animal rights organization wrote to the executives at Kenya Airways, the largest private carrier in the East African nation.

“It was a heartfelt plea from us to them. We just said very plainly that we’re calling upon them, respectfully, to please reconsider transporting monkeys to laboratories,” explained Chandna.

A short time later, PETA received a response. In a quote obtained by Eyewitness News through an email to PETA, Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph says:

The current contract for the transport of the macaques will not be renewed when it expires at the end of February.” Michael Joseph, Chair, Kenya Airways

Joseph tells PETA the transport of any wild animals will no longer take place. Peta says around 30,000 monkeys are imported into the united states by international carriers each year.

“These are animals whose immune systems are already compromised, then they’re shoved in a wooden crate, put into the cargo hold of an airplane, shipped 17 hours across the Atlantic, they come to new york city, are put onto a truck and then their journey begins by the pickup truck that’s hauling them,” stated Chandna.

We’ve reached out to Kenya Airways to confirm the information from PETA but we have not yet heard back.