WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Our pets have to do their business somewhere, and in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, the Diamond City Partnership has installed new pet waste stations to make cleanup easier.

Three pet waste stations were installed in the Diamond City, with one installed in the Public Square, another on North Franklin Street near Bennett Place, and finally, one on South Franklin Street in front of Saint Stephens Chruch, according to Newman.

Larry Newman, Executive Director of the Diamond City Partnership tells Eyewitness News the non-profit downtown management organization is looking to improve the quality of life in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Newman says over 1,000 people reside in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, many of whom have pets, and a need for pet waste stations grew.

Newman tells Eyewitness News the pilot program is designed to see if the locations where pet waste stations are installed are sufficient or if they’ll need to install more in the future.