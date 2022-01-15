Pet Palooza took off at Lehighton Country Junction

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The world’s largest general store held a Pet Palooza Saturday afternoon.

The event at Country Junction in Lehighton included a puppy pageant and a reptile exhibit. Customers got the chance to pet exotic animals like a snake and an alligator named Caesar.

Christina’s reptile and animal sanctuary was part of the event and tell us people are usually afraid at first but hope to educate the public on the safety of the animals.

