Pet adoptions during coronavirus outbreak

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In a time of isolation for many, pets can come to the rescue.

Ashley Wolo, Director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, says the shelter has experienced a steady rate of adoptions and an increase in numbers of fostered animals.

Wolo says the animals can be a source of company, and now people actually have time to get their animals settled in and trained.

A concern is that people will adopt an animal now and bring it back to the shelter after they get back to a normal schedule.

In light of COVID-19, pet adoptions are also available online.

