Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Martz Trailways halts buses to NYC and Philadelphia for two weeks

Martz Driver Shortage 5:30 pm

Pet adoptions during coronavirus outbreak

News

by: Revathi Janaswamy

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In a time of isolation for many, pets can come to the rescue.

Ashley Wolo, Director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, says the shelter has experienced a steady rate of adoptions and an increase in numbers of fostered animals.

Wolo says the animals can be a source of company, and now people actually have time to get their animals settled in and trained.

A concern is that people will adopt an animal now and bring it back to the shelter after they get back to a normal schedule. 

In light of COVID-19, pet adoptions are also available online.

Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 11pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos