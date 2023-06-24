SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local shopping mall became a pet adoption center for the day.

Viewmont Mall welcomed a pet adoption expo Saturday afternoon.

NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative, an initiative of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, sponsored the expo.

They had lots of furry friends looking for a forever home.

Shoppers could meet and pet the animals. Some even got to take one home on the spot.

“There are so many beautiful animals here if you walk around you know you could see a lot of really friendly dogs kittens cats. I think there’s an animal for everyone here today,” explained Laura Ducceschi the president/CEO of Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The Scranton-based NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative has existed since 2019.

To learn more about its mission visit Scranton Area Community Foundation website for more information.