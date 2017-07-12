‘Person of Interest’ in case of four missing Bucks County men released

BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Crews continue their search this morning, for the four young men in Bucks County who disappeared last week.

The search is covering a farm in Solebury Township that’s been scoured by law enforcement officers, heavy construction equipment, and dogs looking for evidence.

That land is owned by the DiNardo family, whose son, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, was arrested on an unrelated gun charge Monday. He’s considered a ‘person of interest,’ but was released Tuesday night after his father posted 10% of the one million dollar bail.

According to NBC10, prosecutors believe DiNardo may have information about the four men who each went missing between Wednesday and Friday of last week.

At a news conference Monday, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said he has information he cannot share, but it is likely that foul play was involved in the disappearance.

Investigators have not discovered any remains, but do say they have some sort of evidence.

22-year-old Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, Montgomery County was last seen leaving his home on Walt Road in Pennsburg around 6:00 pm Friday, according to Sturgis’ father. His father told NBC10 Sturgis was going to meet with his friend, 21-year-old Tom Meo of Plumstead Towship, in Doylestown. Neither of them have been seen since.

Sturgis is six feet one inch tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has black hair with a black beard. Meo is five feet five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. His 2004 Nissan Altima was found at Peddler’s Village on Saturday.

19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown Township was last seen on Friday around 6:30 pm getting into a vehicle on Hampton Drive. He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick of Newtown Township was last seen on Wednesday. He is five feet ten inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a polo shirt with a multi-colored design.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-297-8201 or submit a tip online.